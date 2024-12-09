How to reset your map instances - Path of Exile 2 Farming can be tough in Path of Exile 2, but there is a way to make it a little quicker.

The grind kicks in early in Path of Exile 2 unless you are lucky enough to start burning all that good RNG early in the game. However, there is a little trick with map instances that you might find very helpful on the hunt for better and better gear.

Source: Shacknews

To reset your map instance, go to a Waypoint and open the main world map. Hover over a location (not a settlement or fixed node) and then hold Ctrl and left-click the node on PC. On PlayStation, you will need to hit the Triangle button while hovering over the node, and on Xbox, you will need to hit the Y button.

This brings up an instance menu that allows you to either choose to go back into a previous, still active instance or to create a new one. Creating a new one means you reset the map with new chests, spawns, boss spawns, etc. It is an easy way to quickly and effectively farm boss or certain monster types for loot.

Older instances will also be listed, showing the time left before the instances is auto-wiped, the time it was created, and the realm it is on. This allows you to jump back into any of them should you need to.

