ShackStream: Returning to Chapter 4 in Black Myth: Wukong We tried to take down Yellow Loong last week, and this time we're going to search for more power before trying our luck again.

Our Black Myth: Wukong playthrough is still going strong. With only a few more weeks left in the year, I wonder if we can make it through some of these last chapters and close out the game before 2025 arrives? I’m not sure, but we’re going to try. Come and join me as I attempt to take down the mighty Yellow Loong.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on December 7, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Last week we ventured further into Chapter 4, tried to beat the Yellow Loong and failed, but successfully defeated the tiger in the hidden grove.

At this point, I think it’s safe to say that Black Myth: Wukong has solidified itself in my top 10 games of the year. However, I’m not sure exactly where it will fall. It’s been an absolutely packed year of game releases across a massive array of genres. Maybe we’ll have a little chat about some of the other games that have been soaking up out time?

Be sure to chime in today with what you’ve been playing and even what you’re thinking will wind up being your top 10. If you haven’t already, make sure you have your say via our 2024 Chatty Game of the Year post – just be sure to read the restrictions so you understand what is eligible for your vote.

But now, we become monkey with some more Black Myth: Wukong.