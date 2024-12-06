Where to dance near fish trophies in Greasy Grove, Retail Row, Lonely Lodge - Fortnite OG The OG is back, and so are some new takes on older challenges.

With Fortnite OG returning to the game, millions of people are diving in to play and reexperience the earliest days of the battle royale. That means new challenges with an old twist. One of the first things you will need to do is dance near fish trophies in Greasy Grove, Retail Row, and Lonely Lodge.

You will know you are at the right trophies because there will be a silver glow coming off them in the game. So find the glowing one, then dance in front of it.

Greasy Grove Fish Trophy Location

Source: Shacknews

You can find the Greasy Grove fish trophy in the hunting and fishing shop, on the wall just beside the registers on the left side as you walk in the front door.

Retail Row Fish Trophy Location



Source: Shacknews

The Retail Row fish trophy can be found in the town's hunting shop in the northeast corner, with the big fish on the front. That huge fish is actually the trophy, so dance in front of it carefully, lest another player take advantage and snipe you.

Lonely Lodge Fish Trophy Location

Source: Shacknews

The Lonely Lodge fish trophy can be found in the Lodge itself. Walk into the big wooden building and go straight to the back wall, where you can find it beside a bunch of magazine racks.

