ShackStream: Let's dive into the Delta Force global open beta

Delta Force is back as of today with its global open beta, leading the way to the full multiplayer campaign launch next month. Jan and the team will once again gear up, try to cause havoc, and dominate the battlefield by all means necessary. Tune in to see all the action.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, things are about to get loud. Leaving behind the serenity of flight, farming, or trucking simulation, this steam is going to be full of explosions and chaos. Surely, the team will pick up right where they left off a couple of months ago during their last foray into Delta Force. If things go a little sideways, it'll likely be even more entertaining for you to watch, so please do tune in!

