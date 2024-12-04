Evening Reading - December 4, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer review: No punch back
- Fantasian Neo Dimension review: Playing the numbers game
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
My Spotify Wrapped is out!
yea pic.twitter.com/RDvteiP54J— Sinnoh🌙 (@sinnoh_CEO) December 5, 2024
Oof, yeah that checks out.
Reveal trailer for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals
Logan was born with the gift of razor-sharp claws and a powerful healing ability that allowed him to live for centuries. However, when the secretive government organization, Weapon X, shaped him through unspeakable pain and horrific experimentation, his humanity was forfeited to… pic.twitter.com/LwHvxy7ttJ— Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 4, 2024
Looks dope. Only one more day of waiting!
SonicFox makes Forbes 30 Under 30!
Oh look at that!— SonicFox @ MFF (@SonicFox) December 4, 2024
I’m in the All Star Alumni List for forbes 30 under 30 lol pic.twitter.com/9hMME5iQ6O
Congrats to them! Well-deserved.
Xenomorph in Nikes
alien isolation but you hear the sound of sneakers squeaking on the floor when you're near the xenomorph https://t.co/lDr7uhUzLv— soro (@sorocore) December 4, 2024
Someone should make this a mod. It'd be terrifying.
New I Know What You Did Last Summer is now filming
First BTS look at the new ‘I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER’ movie.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2024
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will reprise their roles.
In theaters on July 18, 2025. pic.twitter.com/wsFDQjEm84
Expectations low, hoping to be surprised.
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle PC specs
PC Reqs for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle pic.twitter.com/yJhonIzoP1— Wario64 (@Wario64) December 3, 2024
Make sure those computers are up to snuff!
