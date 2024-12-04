Evening Reading - December 4, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

My Spotify Wrapped is out!

Oof, yeah that checks out.

Reveal trailer for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

Logan was born with the gift of razor-sharp claws and a powerful healing ability that allowed him to live for centuries. However, when the secretive government organization, Weapon X, shaped him through unspeakable pain and horrific experimentation, his humanity was forfeited to… pic.twitter.com/LwHvxy7ttJ — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 4, 2024

Looks dope. Only one more day of waiting!

SonicFox makes Forbes 30 Under 30!

Oh look at that!



I’m in the All Star Alumni List for forbes 30 under 30 lol pic.twitter.com/9hMME5iQ6O — SonicFox @ MFF (@SonicFox) December 4, 2024

Congrats to them! Well-deserved.

Xenomorph in Nikes

alien isolation but you hear the sound of sneakers squeaking on the floor when you're near the xenomorph https://t.co/lDr7uhUzLv — soro (@sorocore) December 4, 2024

Someone should make this a mod. It'd be terrifying.

New I Know What You Did Last Summer is now filming

First BTS look at the new ‘I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER’ movie.



Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will reprise their roles.



In theaters on July 18, 2025. pic.twitter.com/wsFDQjEm84 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2024

Expectations low, hoping to be surprised.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle PC specs

PC Reqs for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle pic.twitter.com/yJhonIzoP1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 3, 2024

Make sure those computers are up to snuff!

