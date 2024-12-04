New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Rivals global release times

Here's when Marvel Rivals will launch in regions around the world.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Rivals is right around the corner and will look to emphasize the “hero” in the hero shooter genre. It features some of the most recognizable faces from Marvel comics and will be completely free-to-play. If you want to know exactly when you can jump in, here’s when Marvel Rivals will launch around the world.

Marvel Rivals release time

Captain America and Winter Soldier fighting.

Source: NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals will launch on December 6, 2024, at 00:00 UTC. That means it’ll be available at the following times in territories around the world.

  • New York - Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Los Angeles - Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. PT
  • Japan/Korea - Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. JST
  • London - Dec. 6 at 00:00 GMT

The Marvel Rivals website has a live countdown so that you can see exactly when the game will be released in your region. For PC players, Marvel Rivals can be pre-downloaded now on Steam.

With a roster of over 30 playable characters, Marvel Rivals will have a lot of content to dig into at launch. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about the new hero shooter.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola