Marvel Rivals global release times Here's when Marvel Rivals will launch in regions around the world.

Marvel Rivals is right around the corner and will look to emphasize the “hero” in the hero shooter genre. It features some of the most recognizable faces from Marvel comics and will be completely free-to-play. If you want to know exactly when you can jump in, here’s when Marvel Rivals will launch around the world.

Marvel Rivals release time



Source: NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals will launch on December 6, 2024, at 00:00 UTC. That means it’ll be available at the following times in territories around the world.

New York - Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles - Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. PT

Japan/Korea - Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. JST

London - Dec. 6 at 00:00 GMT

The Marvel Rivals website has a live countdown so that you can see exactly when the game will be released in your region. For PC players, Marvel Rivals can be pre-downloaded now on Steam.

With a roster of over 30 playable characters, Marvel Rivals will have a lot of content to dig into at launch.