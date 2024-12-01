Where to find Hope, Ryuji, or Agent Jones - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 A new map means new character quests if you know where to look for them.

One of the quests in Fortnite is to find either Hope, Ryuji, or Agent Jones and speak to them about Expertise and exclusive legendary weapon sales. This is a system that allows you to unlock the option to purchase a legendary weapon by finishing expertise quests such as damaging players or getting eliminations.

Where to find Hope, Ryuji, or Agent Jones - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1



Source: Shacknews

You can visit any of the three characters, although Ryuji is my personal favorite because he is near the cool new turtle that has been added to the map. Now, it should be noted that Hope, Ryuji, and Agent Jones are not part of the seasonal NPCs that you can find on the map and are actually specific to this quest.

You can find Ryuji to the northwest of Lost Lake, roughly one-third of the way to Whiffy Wharf, were you to draw a straight line between the two. This is very close to the aforementioned massive turtle that is chilling on the map.

Make sure you talk to him about Expertise, which is one of his dialogue options, and you can also buy a weapon from him for gold if you need it. Make sure you exhaust his dialogue to move the quest forward, and then you can start earning expertise with weapons by using them. Check back to your Quests tab to see all the available quests.

