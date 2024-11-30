Weekend Discussion - November 30, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

The gang's back together

Things are about to get intense for Lupin the III and crew in 2025.

Doomed

It's been a good year for the original Doom games, but watch as Matt McMuscles takes on a new mod for Doom 64.

Mastering Blasters

The latest Angry Video Game Nerd episode takes a bit of an odd AI twist.

Chicken Christmas

It's a good day to check out some of Robot Chicken's best Christmas skits.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Juice WRLD.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!