ShackStream: Airliner time in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

After our first look at the new career mode in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 last week, tonight we'll jump aboard a wide-body Airbus A330-300 and take it for a spin around the Caribbean.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be preparing to take flight in the Airbus A330-300, one of the many new airplanes available in MSFS 2024. It'll be a challenge to get this plane in and out of the smallish airports of Gustavo Rojas Pinilla International Airport, Colombia, and Enrique Jiménez Airport, Panama. This ought to be a good test of both MSFS 2024's IFR capabilities in this airplane, as well as some new SayIntentions.AI features we'll be trying out.

