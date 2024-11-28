How to watch the Fortnite Remix Finale event with Juice WRLD With the current chapter of Fortnite coming to a close, you can expect some fireworks.

It's been a minute since Fortnite has had a truly huge concert moment, and it looks like the end of Chapter 5 will be the next blockbuster event to hit the island. With the Fortnite Remix Finale event, the developers are bringing Juice WRLD to the stage. The rapper, who sadly passed away in 2020, was a huge fan of the game, so it feels fitting that he should end up making an appearance.

How to watch the Fortnite Remix Finale Event with Juice WRLD

Source: Shacknews

The Fortnite Remix Finale event will take place on Saturday, November 30, at 11 am PT. The event will have its own playlist, so simply loading into the game won't be enough to get to the show. You will need to click directly into the specific event lobby via the Discover feed, just like you would if you were picking a game mode to play.

Rumor has it that the concert will feature not just Juice WRLD, but also Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice, all of whom have appeared in the Remix season. Probably the most interesting thing for Juice WRLD fans will be that this will be the world-exclusive reveal of a new track, Empty Out Your Pockets, so if you want to hear that before anyone else, you need to be in the servers on November 30.

From personal experience, I would highly suggest you log on about thirty minutes before the event starts. Epic does a great job of handling the rush of people trying to log on most of the time, but it is always best to be ahead of the curve to avoid disappointment.

Remember, Fortnite fans, the next couple of weeks are stacked. Chapter 6 goes live on December 1, with Fortnite OG arriving on December 6. Of course, we also have Winterfest to look forward to. So, make sure you check out our Fortnite page to stay up to date on everything.