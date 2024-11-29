'The technician cannot install this upgrade' - Stalker 2 Not everyone will have the skills to do what you need them to in Stalker 2.

Upgrading gear and weapons is important in Stalker 2, especially as you get deeper into the map and the threats you will be facing become more potent. The only way to survive the late-game is with upgraded gear to keep you in the fight when the odds are against you.

Source: Shacknews

If you are seeing a message on the screen that says the technician cannot install this upgrade when you are trying to select changes to your gear, the problem is that the NPC you are talking to does not have the skills required to make whatever changes you are hoping to do.

This is an especially large problem with Lens, the first technician you will meet in the game, as he is generally unable to do the vast majority of upgrades. Lens is well able to perform repairs, but if you are lucky and find some of the better gear in the area, then he will not be able to do the upgrades.

To get to the better technicians, continue playing through the campaign, and you will come to other areas, such as the Slag Heap, with new technicians. These guys will be able to take care of some of the more complicated upgrades for you. Usually, when you run into this message, it means you are finding gear that is prepping you for the next areas and an increased level of challenge.

