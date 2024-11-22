New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find a trader in Garbage - Stalker 2

Garbage might have a mean name, but you can make a lot of money there if you find a trader.
The first thing you need to do in almost any region in Stalker 2 is to find yourself a trader. If you can’t sell goods, then you can’t make money, which means no ammo, no weapon repairs, and no medical supplies can be purchased. This is where to find a trader in Garbage.

Where to find a trader in Garbage

Where to find the trader in Garbage in Stalker 2

Source: Shacknews

To find a trader in Garbage, make your way to Slag Heap. This is a massive pile of former mining equipment that has long since been abandoned, and the huge industrial buildings have taken over and turned into a rough settlement in the Zone.

Slag Heap is located along the meandering road that runs north from the Lesser Zone and is almost impossible to miss as the various destroyed metal structures that give it its name jut from the ground.

Boozer the Trader in Stalker 2
Source: Shacknews

There is a large building there with double doors at the front, and going in there will bring you to Boozer, the trader. He sells foodstuff and drinks and will also be a good place to pick up a lot of missions in the area. He will have a huge range of missions that you can complete to earn small amounts of coupons each time.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.

