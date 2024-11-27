Where to find the Weird Flower artifact - Stalker 2 The Weird Flower is a strange artifact, but when you know how to use it, it can be very helpful.

The Weird Flower is one of the more powerful artifacts in Stalker 2, and it can be a real life saver in the early hours of the game if you know where to get it and how to use it. In this guide, I'll tell you everything you need to know to get the most from it.

To get the Weird Flower, you will need to visit the poppy fields anomaly in the Lesser Zone, which you need to visit for the No Honor Among Thieves quest. This is somewhere you can get to very early, which is great as the difficulty of getting this artifact is about the location rather than tough enemies.

You can find the poppy field anomaly to the northwest of Zalissya at the turn of the river that borders this first region of the game. Make your way there, and then you need to get to the green waypoint near the L-shaped house.

The Weird Flower is a small blue plant that grows in the red sea of poppies, and you need to get in and out to get it before the anomaly puts you to sleep, so drink an energy drink if you have one. After you have it, just run back out of the poppies. The shortest route to and from it is just to come and back out from the river itself.

This is an odd item, as it says it will mask your scent if you sleep with it. The in-game effect is actually a stealth buff, making enemies less likely to notice and react to you. The way to use it is to put it on before you sleep, take a nap, then you can take it off, as this will not cause the buff to dissipate, and you can use something with a more suitable effect, such as the Weird Ball.

Just make sure you do this each time you sleep to refresh the buff, or else it will wear off. If you need more help in the Zone, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.