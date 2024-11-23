No Honor Among Thieves quest guide - Stalker 2 A missing shipment and a lot of bodies lead to trouble in Stalker 2.

The No Honor Among Thieves quest can be found in the Garbage area by talking to Boozer, the food trader at the Slag Heap. He’ll ask you to check out what happened to a shipment for a powerful person in the Zone.

Follow the waypoint south of the Slag Heap to where the couriers were supposed to meet. Here, you’ll find a house filled with bodies, the unfortunate couriers themselves. You need to get inside, but the doors are locked, and you can’t get in any of the windows.

Go around to the rear of the house, and you’ll see a digger with an extended arm has smashed into the roof. You can’t climb up on the digger, so go to the two red cargo containers and climb into the one with the gap in the side. There are some boxes you need to break, which will give you access to the second container through another gap.

Go to the back of it and climb the boxes, then climb out the hole in the top and jump across to the digger. Climb up the arm, into the attic, then drop down into the house and loot all the bodies.

When the final body is looted a new waypoint will populate to the southeast, and you need to head down there to pick up Brood’s shipment.

Now, don’t go rushing in. The area is well guarded by some bandits that you will need to deal with. There should be five of these guys outside, spread around the outskirts of the building, with one on the roof and two more inside.

You need to take a ladder on the side of the building to the top, avoid all the glass anomalies, and then drop down the other ladder at the rear to get to a walkway with a door that leads inside.

Once inside, take out the two other guards on the ground floor, then walk down to the side of the raised interior walkway and drop down into the locked room. You cannot open this door from the outside and must drop down into it instead.

Should you attack Docent?

Inside this room, you will find a man called Docent who fills you in on the details of what went wrong with the job. You can choose to attack him or let him go, and he will give you the details of a stash. That stash contains a fully green SMG, so it’s worth it.

There is no real advantage to attacking Docent other than his association with the job, and even then, it’s not like things going wrong were really his fault. People just get greedy in the Zone. Let him live, then grab the shipment and return it to Slag Heap to wrap up the mission.

