New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to remove stuttering in Arena Breakout: Infinite

How to fix Arena Breakout: Infinite's performance issues.
Timo Reinecke
Timo Reinecke
Morefun Studio
1

If you’re playing Arena Breakout: Infinite, chances are you’re running into performance issues, especially if you’re on a newer Nvidia card. One of the major ones we’ve noticed is an egregious occasional stutter that can turn the fast-paced firefights into a nightmare. So here’s a little guide with temporary solutions until Morefun Studios addresses the issue.

Tinkering with settings

Shows the graphics settings of Arena Breakout: Infinite.
Setting the render distance and post processing to low can work wonders.
Source: Morefun Studios

As long as you’re running a moderately modern system, you should be fine. But you can always play around with Shadow Detail, Texture Quality, and Shader settings to get better FPS. Should you have a card that enables DLSS or FSR, disable it as both of these options seem to make the stuttering worse.

After excessive testing, setting the View Distance to Low and Post-Processing Quality to Low or Medium seems to yield the best results. Mileage might vary. Make sure to also disable V-Sync unless dealing with screen tearing. Try playing the game in Fullscreen Mode, and set the Max FPS to the refresh rate of your monitor.

Change your Windows Graphics Settings

Shows the Windows 11 Graphics Setting Menu and the options for it.
Setting the app to High Performance works wonders.
Source: Shacknews

You can also give Arena Breakout: Infinite a higher priority via your Windows Graphics Settings. To get there either type Graphics Settings in the Search Bar on the Start Menu, or right-click on your Desktop, hit Display settings, and find Graphics under Related settings.

Here you can add Arena Breakout: Infinite via the browse option to the list. Click it in the list, hit Options and set it to High Performance, then click Save. To make sure things run as smoothly as possible hit the Change default graphics settings on top and toggle Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. After enabling it you need to restart your PC and you should see results.

Disable any Overlays

Shows the Steam Settings that allow you to disable ingame overlays.
Disable all the overlays and you might get rid of stutters.
Source: Shacknews

If you’re using any overlays, be it NVIDIA’s Shadowplay, AMD Radeon Overlay, Discord, or the generic Steam Overlay, try disabling them. The Steam Overlay can be disabled individually per game by right-clicking the game in your Library, selecting properties, and disabling the Steam Overlay while in-game. The Discord Overlay settings can be found under Settings and then Game Overlay in the Activity settings. NVIDIA’s Shadowplay can be disabled by opening the NVIDIA app, selecting settings, and disabling the NVIDIA overlay option. To disable the AMD overlay, either hit Alt+R or open the app. Under preferences, you can then find the Show overlay option and turn it off.

For more on Arena Breakout: Infinite, make sure to check out our other guides like how to find the safe in one of the early missions, and what loadouts you should use.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Timo is an avid enjoyer of all things video games hailing from Germany. After being abandoned as a child on the Rolanberry Fields of Final Fantasy XI, he has since developed an undying love for the digital worlds of MMOs. But if you can't find him crafting up a storm in Final Fantasy XIV, you'll probably find him workshopping combos in action/fighting games or being extremely passionate about the latest mobile title.

Outside of gaming, Timo is usually skimming through the Criterion Collection or praying to whatever Eldritch horror that his latest favorite manga doesn't get damaged in shipping. You can find live reactions to all of that on X @ALahftel.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola