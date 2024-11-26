Where to find the safe in Arena Breakout: Infinite Here is how to find the safe in the "A Humble Beginning" mission in Arena Breakout: Infinite.

Quite a few of the early missions in Arena Breakout: Infinite ask you to go and explore the Farm map. This is to get you used to most of the mechanics and how to survive each raid. One of those early missions “A Humble Beginning” asks the player to find and locate a safe at the stables hotzone, loot it, and bring back items in the value of 50,000 Koen or more.

The safe location

Here you'll find the Stables on the map Farm.

You can find the safe at the Stables location on the map Farm. Depending on where you’re spawning, getting there can be difficult. In addition to that, AI will continuously spawn around the Stables location as well as player-controlled covert operatives. If you plan on doing this quest, make getting in and out your number one priority. Taking the path north along the wall will be your safest option no matter if you’re approaching from the west or east.

AI spawns around the Stables all the time, so be careful.

The Stables are the big red building in the middle of the complex, usually swarming with AI enemies at the start of the round. We recommend bringing guns with silencers to avoid drawing too much attention from players. When you head into the Stables, make sure to check all the individual stable boxes for players or AI that might’ve been caught in the geometry. You’ll find the safe top floor next to the big open window. The safe can be opened by interacting with it, but it will also initiate a countdown, and make a lot of noise. Hold the position until the safe opens and loot its content, which can hold items in value of up to 500,000 Koen. Anything extremely valuable or huge stacks of money can be put in your secure container so you still keep them even after an untimely demise.

The safe will make a lot of noise when being opened, so take cover.

Now you only have to exfiltrate and the exit should be somewhere on the other side of the map. If you have looted enough Koen, you can also use the Sothern Blockade extraction point by paying 2,000 Koen. That one is located just southeast of the Farm by following the road under the collapsed highway until you reach the convoy, pay the fee and you’re on your way home.

And that’s how you find the safe in Arena Breakout: Infinite. For more on the extraction shooter, make sure to check out our other guides such as: how to fix performance issues and what you need to know about healing up.