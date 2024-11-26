New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find the safe in Arena Breakout: Infinite

Here is how to find the safe in the "A Humble Beginning" mission in Arena Breakout: Infinite.
Timo Reinecke
Timo Reinecke
Morefun Studio
1

Quite a few of the early missions in Arena Breakout: Infinite ask you to go and explore the Farm map. This is to get you used to most of the mechanics and how to survive each raid. One of those early missions “A Humble Beginning” asks the player to find and locate a safe at the stables hotzone, loot it, and bring back items in the value of 50,000 Koen or more.

The safe location

An image of the Northern part of Arena Breakout's Farm Map
Here you'll find the Stables on the map Farm.
Source: Morefun Studio

You can find the safe at the Stables location on the map Farm. Depending on where you’re spawning, getting there can be difficult. In addition to that, AI will continuously spawn around the Stables location as well as player-controlled covert operatives. If you plan on doing this quest, make getting in and out your number one priority. Taking the path north along the wall will be your safest option no matter if you’re approaching from the west or east.

Shows the Stable on Arena Breakout's Farm Map.
AI spawns around the Stables all the time, so be careful.
Source: Morefun Games

The Stables are the big red building in the middle of the complex, usually swarming with AI enemies at the start of the round. We recommend bringing guns with silencers to avoid drawing too much attention from players. When you head into the Stables, make sure to check all the individual stable boxes for players or AI that might’ve been caught in the geometry. You’ll find the safe top floor next to the big open window. The safe can be opened by interacting with it, but it will also initiate a countdown, and make a lot of noise. Hold the position until the safe opens and loot its content, which can hold items in value of up to 500,000 Koen. Anything extremely valuable or huge stacks of money can be put in your secure container so you still keep them even after an untimely demise.

Shows the safe on the top floor of the Stable building on Arena Breakout: Infinite's Farm map.
The safe will make a lot of noise when being opened, so take cover.
Source: Morefun Games

Now you only have to exfiltrate and the exit should be somewhere on the other side of the map. If you have looted enough Koen, you can also use the Sothern Blockade extraction point by paying 2,000 Koen. That one is located just southeast of the Farm by following the road under the collapsed highway until you reach the convoy, pay the fee and you’re on your way home.

And that’s how you find the safe in Arena Breakout: Infinite. For more on the extraction shooter, make sure to check out our other guides such as: how to fix performance issues and what you need to know about healing up.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Timo is an avid enjoyer of all things video games hailing from Germany. After being abandoned as a child on the Rolanberry Fields of Final Fantasy XI, he has since developed an undying love for the digital worlds of MMOs. But if you can't find him crafting up a storm in Final Fantasy XIV, you'll probably find him workshopping combos in action/fighting games or being extremely passionate about the latest mobile title.

Outside of gaming, Timo is usually skimming through the Criterion Collection or praying to whatever Eldritch horror that his latest favorite manga doesn't get damaged in shipping. You can find live reactions to all of that on X @ALahftel.

