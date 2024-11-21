Valve sets new Steam guidelines for DLC release dates & accurate content delivery Developers will now be required to provide concrete release dates for DLC and season pass content, as well as partial refunds on undelivered content.

This week, Valve has put out a refreshed set of guidelines on Steam, specifically relating to various rules on DLC release dates and delivery of content. From here on, Valve will require developers launching DLC or expansions to commit to release dates when it comes to season pass-style content. Devs will also be forced to allow partial refunds on DLC where the content isn’t fully delivered or is canceled.

Valve shared its new guidelines on DLC and season pass content in a Steamworks blog post this week. There, the group explained that the new rules are meant to protect buyers and ensure no funny business happens in the case of pre-ordered DLC or season pass content. For one, that includes devs having to commit to a release schedule when their DLC is listed on Steam. The content of season passes and DLC will also matter and if a group doesn’t deliver on the content it promises, such as canceling a portion of a season pass or outright not releasing the DLC, then buyers will be entitled to a partial refund for content that was formally stated but left undelivered.

Developers will now have to describe their DLC and season pass content on Steam, as well as setting dates and delivering said content on time.

Source: Valve

This move should hopefully ensure that developers are held accountable for promises made on DLC and season passes. In the past, we’ve seen DLC packs like those of Final Fantasy 15 get outright canceled. Other games have also had similar issues, especially if the base title doesn’t sell well. With these new rules in place, Steam customers will at least have the peace of mind that if something does run afoul with season passes they won’t be left high and dry with a pre-order.

With Valve rolling out these changes now, it will be interesting to see how Steam and the developers and publishers on there respond. Stay tuned for more updates as they drop right here at Shacknews.