ShackStream: Beginning a career in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 MSFS 2024 is now available, and Jan is going to start a new life as a private pilot in its new career mode. Let's hope it holds together!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was released earlier this week and its launch has been all but smooth so far. However, it appears that login issues have been mostly resolved, so Jan is going to try to get a start in its brand new career mode on ShackStream this evening.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be firing up the new simulator from Asobo and Microsoft and hope for the best. The new career mode should see Jan attempt to learn how to properly fly small aircraft, or at least he'll try to follow the instructions. Let's see how much trouble he can get into while trying to build his career and put some purpose to his flights. At the same time, you should be able to get a glimpse at Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's updated graphics, assuming the cloud infrastructure holds up.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don't hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support.