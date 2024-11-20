Stalker 2 keybindings and controls Learn all the controls and keybindings (even the secret ones!) for Stalker 2 on PC and on Xbox.

Stalker 2 is a dense game with a lot to learn, and that includes its myriad of button inputs, controls, and keybindings. Those playing on PC have a lot to cover while those using a controller will need to get used to a few odd shortcuts.

Stalker 2 controls and keybindings

There are a few shortcuts for PC users when it comes to operating the various gadgets and switching ammo types. For players on console and controller, you obviously don’t have as much to work with, so a few of these systems will be unavailable to you via button inputs.

Stalker 2 controls & keybindings Action PC Xbox Save / Load Quick Save F5 Quick Load F8 Movement Walk forward W Left stick Walk backward S Left stick Strafe right D Left stick Strafe left A Left stick Sprint Shift Click left stick Crouch Ctrl B Walk X Lean left Z Left bumper Lean right C Right bumper Combat & exploration Fire Left click Right trigger Reload R X Change ammo type N or back mouse button LB + X Charge firing mode B or forward mouse button LB + Y Aim Right click Left trigger Hold breath Left Shift Click left stick Melee/Stealth kill Left click Click right stick Throw grenade/bolt hard Left click Right trigger Throw grenade/bolt gently Right click Left trigger Standard knife attack/stealth kill Left click Right trigger Heavy knife attack/stealth kill Right click Left trigger Interact F X Jump off the ladder Space A Slide down the ladder Left Shift Game Knife 1 Handgun 2 Primary weapon 3 Secondary weapon 4 Grenade 5 Choose next weapon Scroll wheel Choose previous weapon Scroll wheel Bolt 6 Detector 7 Flashlight L or click scroll wheel Stow weapon H Hold Y Swap weapons Y Weapon upgrade menu Open weapon upgrade menu T D-pad up Move one slot up 1 Move one slot down 3 Move one slot left 2 Move one slot right 4 Remove all weapon upgrades F Radial menu Open radial menu Tab Select flashlight E D-pad right Select detector Q D-pad left Put weapons away Z D-pad up Inventory Open inventory I D-pad down Close inventory I Change ammo/grenade type N or back mouse button Unload ammo G Left trigger Drop item D Y Sort inventory S Left bumper Show/hide item details Q Click right stick Show/hide equipment window E Click left stick Show/hide item comparison A Right bumper Swap compared items Left shift Take all items R Hold X Interact Take/put down last used item H Quick access slot 1 Q Quick access slot 2 Q Quick access slot 3 E Quick access slot 4 R Separate stacks of identical items Confirm separation E A Cancel separation Q B Select all items F Y Select few items A or left D-pad left Select more items D or right D-pad right PDA Open PDA P View Open map M View Open journal J Open upgrades U Open notes K Show target on map M Map Scroll map up W or up arrow Left stick Scroll map down S or down arrow Scroll map right D or right arrow Scroll map left A or left arrow Center map on player V Left trigger Player market menu Tab Hold A Set custom marker Right click A Delete last custom marker R Y

Be sure to familiarize yourself with the controls and PC keybindings before diving into Stalker 2. The world is hostile enough without you not knowing what to press. Head over to our Stalker 2 page when you’re ready to get help with quests, finding items, and learning about other mechanics.