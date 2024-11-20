Stalker 2 keybindings and controls
Learn all the controls and keybindings (even the secret ones!) for Stalker 2 on PC and on Xbox.
Stalker 2 is a dense game with a lot to learn, and that includes its myriad of button inputs, controls, and keybindings. Those playing on PC have a lot to cover while those using a controller will need to get used to a few odd shortcuts.
Stalker 2 controls and keybindings
There are a few shortcuts for PC users when it comes to operating the various gadgets and switching ammo types. For players on console and controller, you obviously don’t have as much to work with, so a few of these systems will be unavailable to you via button inputs.
|Stalker 2 controls & keybindings
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Save / Load
|Quick Save
|F5
|Quick Load
|F8
|Movement
|Walk forward
|W
|Left stick
|Walk backward
|S
|Left stick
|Strafe right
|D
|Left stick
|Strafe left
|A
|Left stick
|Sprint
|Shift
|Click left stick
|Crouch
|Ctrl
|B
|Walk
|X
|Lean left
|Z
|Left bumper
|Lean right
|C
|Right bumper
|Combat & exploration
|Fire
|Left click
|Right trigger
|Reload
|R
|X
|Change ammo type
|N or back mouse button
|LB + X
|Charge firing mode
|B or forward mouse button
|LB + Y
|Aim
|Right click
|Left trigger
|Hold breath
|Left Shift
|Click left stick
|Melee/Stealth kill
|Left click
|Click right stick
|Throw grenade/bolt hard
|Left click
|Right trigger
|Throw grenade/bolt gently
|Right click
|Left trigger
|Standard knife attack/stealth kill
|Left click
|Right trigger
|Heavy knife attack/stealth kill
|Right click
|Left trigger
|Interact
|F
|X
|Jump off the ladder
|Space
|A
|Slide down the ladder
|Left Shift
|Game
|Knife
|1
|Handgun
|2
|Primary weapon
|3
|Secondary weapon
|4
|Grenade
|5
|Choose next weapon
|Scroll wheel
|Choose previous weapon
|Scroll wheel
|Bolt
|6
|Detector
|7
|Flashlight
|L or click scroll wheel
|Stow weapon
|H
|Hold Y
|Swap weapons
|Y
|Weapon upgrade menu
|Open weapon upgrade menu
|T
|D-pad up
|Move one slot up
|1
|Move one slot down
|3
|Move one slot left
|2
|Move one slot right
|4
|Remove all weapon upgrades
|F
|Radial menu
|Open radial menu
|Tab
|Select flashlight
|E
|D-pad right
|Select detector
|Q
|D-pad left
|Put weapons away
|Z
|D-pad up
|Inventory
|Open inventory
|I
|D-pad down
|Close inventory
|I
|Change ammo/grenade type
|N or back mouse button
|Unload ammo
|G
|Left trigger
|Drop item
|D
|Y
|Sort inventory
|S
|Left bumper
|Show/hide item details
|Q
|Click right stick
|Show/hide equipment window
|E
|Click left stick
|Show/hide item comparison
|A
|Right bumper
|Swap compared items
|Left shift
|Take all items
|R
|Hold X
|Interact
|Take/put down last used item
|H
|Quick access slot 1
|Q
|Quick access slot 2
|Q
|Quick access slot 3
|E
|Quick access slot 4
|R
|Separate stacks of identical items
|Confirm separation
|E
|A
|Cancel separation
|Q
|B
|Select all items
|F
|Y
|Select few items
|A or left
|D-pad left
|Select more items
|D or right
|D-pad right
|PDA
|Open PDA
|P
|View
|Open map
|M
|View
|Open journal
|J
|Open upgrades
|U
|Open notes
|K
|Show target on map M
|Map
|Scroll map up
|W or up arrow
|Left stick
|Scroll map down
|S or down arrow
|Scroll map right
|D or right arrow
|Scroll map left
|A or left arrow
|Center map on player
|V
|Left trigger
|Player market menu
|Tab
|Hold A
|Set custom marker
|Right click
|A
|Delete last custom marker
|R
|Y
Be sure to familiarize yourself with the controls and PC keybindings before diving into Stalker 2. The world is hostile enough without you not knowing what to press. Head over to our Stalker 2 page when you’re ready to get help with quests, finding items, and learning about other mechanics.
