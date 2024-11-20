New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Stalker 2 keybindings and controls

Learn all the controls and keybindings (even the secret ones!) for Stalker 2 on PC and on Xbox.
Sam Chandler
GSC Game World
1

Stalker 2 is a dense game with a lot to learn, and that includes its myriad of button inputs, controls, and keybindings. Those playing on PC have a lot to cover while those using a controller will need to get used to a few odd shortcuts.

Stalker 2 controls and keybindings

There are a few shortcuts for PC users when it comes to operating the various gadgets and switching ammo types. For players on console and controller, you obviously don’t have as much to work with, so a few of these systems will be unavailable to you via button inputs.

Stalker 2 controls & keybindings
Action PC Xbox
Save / Load
Quick Save F5
Quick Load F8
Movement
Walk forward W Left stick
Walk backward S Left stick
Strafe right D Left stick
Strafe left A Left stick
Sprint Shift Click left stick
Crouch Ctrl B
Walk X
Lean left Z Left bumper
Lean right C Right bumper
Combat & exploration
Fire Left click Right trigger
Reload R X
Change ammo type N or back mouse button LB + X
Charge firing mode B or forward mouse button LB + Y
Aim Right click Left trigger
Hold breath Left Shift Click left stick
Melee/Stealth kill Left click Click right stick
Throw grenade/bolt hard Left click Right trigger
Throw grenade/bolt gently Right click Left trigger
Standard knife attack/stealth kill Left click Right trigger
Heavy knife attack/stealth kill Right click Left trigger
Interact F X
Jump off the ladder Space A
Slide down the ladder Left Shift
Game
Knife 1
Handgun 2
Primary weapon 3
Secondary weapon 4
Grenade 5
Choose next weapon Scroll wheel
Choose previous weapon Scroll wheel
Bolt 6
Detector 7
Flashlight L or click scroll wheel
Stow weapon H Hold Y
Swap weapons Y
Weapon upgrade menu
Open weapon upgrade menu T D-pad up
Move one slot up 1
Move one slot down 3
Move one slot left 2
Move one slot right 4
Remove all weapon upgrades F
Radial menu
Open radial menu Tab
Select flashlight E D-pad right
Select detector Q D-pad left
Put weapons away Z D-pad up
Inventory
Open inventory I D-pad down
Close inventory I
Change ammo/grenade type N or back mouse button
Unload ammo G Left trigger
Drop item D Y
Sort inventory S Left bumper
Show/hide item details Q Click right stick
Show/hide equipment window E Click left stick
Show/hide item comparison A Right bumper
Swap compared items Left shift
Take all items R Hold X
Interact
Take/put down last used item H
Quick access slot 1 Q
Quick access slot 2 Q
Quick access slot 3 E
Quick access slot 4 R
Separate stacks of identical items
Confirm separation E A
Cancel separation Q B
Select all items F Y
Select few items A or left D-pad left
Select more items D or right D-pad right
PDA
Open PDA P View
Open map M View
Open journal J
Open upgrades U
Open notes K
Show target on map M
Map
Scroll map up W or up arrow Left stick
Scroll map down S or down arrow
Scroll map right D or right arrow
Scroll map left A or left arrow
Center map on player V Left trigger
Player market menu Tab Hold A
Set custom marker Right click A
Delete last custom marker R Y

Be sure to familiarize yourself with the controls and PC keybindings before diving into Stalker 2. The world is hostile enough without you not knowing what to press. Head over to our Stalker 2 page when you’re ready to get help with quests, finding items, and learning about other mechanics.

