Stalker 2 devs thank fans for their support & tease post-launch plans GSC Game World will focus on the rollout of hotfixes first and then move to bigger updates with improvements and in-game content.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally out, and with it comes a vast new trek into the Zone, but GSC Game World is far from finished with work on the game. This week, following the release of Stalker 2, the devs put out a statement thanking fans for their support along the way. The group also announced rough plans for post-launch, including hot fixes, major updates, and an eventual roadmap.

GSC Game World shared its Stalker 2 post-launch statement in a Steam Developer Blog post this week, shortly following reviews and release of the game. There, the devs profusely thanked their community for support through what has been a difficult development cycle. They also announced plans for what players can expect following the game’s release:

In the first days after release, we’ll be working with hotfixes, rolling them out as precisely as possible, but as frequently as we can. Then, we’ll switch to larger updates that include constant improvements. There will also be free in-game content — we’ll share its roadmap later in December.

A message from the GSC Game World Team.



Before you step into the Zone, we’d like to take a moment to share something from the heart. pic.twitter.com/wuLRAkq7Ba — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) November 20, 2024

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl came out to rather varied to reviews, our own Shacknews review included. Many agreed that the world of the Zone is an awesome and dynamic place to explore, and the gunplay is satisfying as well, but a lack of fast travel, samey creature encounters, and a number of performance issues bring the experience down. That said, it sounds like the latter end of that will be first on the priority list as GSC rolls out its post-launch plans.

