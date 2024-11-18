Guilty Gear Strive Version 14.1 patch notes aim to fix what the last update broke An overtuned Ramlethal and Chipp's tightrope breaking match endings were just a few of the issues addressed in this update.

Guilty Gear Strive Version 14.0 brought Queen Dizzy and the true start of Season 4 to the game, but it also brought a few issues along with it. Several changes to characters ended up buggy, or just outright outrageous, and it has prompted Arc System Works to release another patch to level out the game. Guilty Gear Strive Version 14.1 does bring Team of 3 to official play, but it also fixes up a number of issues introduced in the last patch. Read on to find out more.

Guilty Gear Strive Version 14.1 patch notes



▼Ver 1.41 patch noteshttps://t.co/mI0fcbfrJA#GGST #GuiltyGearStrive pic.twitter.com/2p3vHB2blv — GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) November 18, 2024

Arc System Works rolled out Guilty Gear Strive Version 14.1 and its accompanying patch notes today. Team of 3 might look like the headliner, but this patch also came with a lot of important fixes. Game-breaking issues like Goldlewis’s Skyfish gatling gun screwing with the camera on wall-break and Chipp’s Tightrope Run messing with the finish of matches have been fixed.

Ramlethal saw the most unintentional gains of the last update and that has been leveled out. Her sword projectiles don’t proceed if she gets hit anymore and she’ll do less guard crush in general in situations where that wasn’t supposed to happen. Just as well, Ky can no longer do infinites off his Stun Edge attacks. The timing has been delayed to make comboing the projectile impossible.

Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 may be off to a rocky start, but with he game as long in the tooth as it is, there were bound to be missteps. Hopefully Version 14.1 will make for a better Guilty Gear. Stay tuned to the Strive topic for further updates and coverage of the game.