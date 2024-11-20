Where to find Zhorik's stash - Stalker 2 Find Zhorik's stash before you go and help out his mate Gloomy at the Boiler House.

Zhorik’s stash is one of the first hidden treasure troves you can find in Stalker 2. Make sure you grab this before you head deeper into the Zone, as it will set you on the right track to being able to heal yourself and dish out some hurt thanks to the SMG Zhorik has hidden there.

Where to find Zhorik’s stash



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Zhorik’s stash is found in the crashed helicopter northeast of the post office. The helicopter is in a marshy pond and contains some bread, canned food, bandages, 9x19mm ammo and an SMG. This should be sufficient to help you on your next quest, which is likely rescuing Gloomy.



Source: Shacknews

Now let’s back up a little bit. Zhorik is one of the first people you’ll meet in Stalker 2 after being saved by Richter and unlocking bolts. Zhorik is holed up in the post office, with three thugs out the front trying to shoot up the place. After saving him, Zhorik will ask you to save his friend Gloomy at the Boiler House.

Before you go marching up the hill, take a moment to prepare yourself. The building has a few raiders that won’t hesitate to put you down. You can do some sneaking from the eastern side and even some stealthy takedowns using your knife.

As another note, any stashes will be marked on your map with an icon of three triangles. Keep this in mind as you look at the area, especially when tracking down the Journalist’s Stashes, as these can be tough to find. Check out our Stalker 2 page for more help surviving the Zone.