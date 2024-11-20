How to pick up & carry Bubble - Stalker 2 Bubble's brother wants you to carry his body over to him, but the button prompt won't appear.

Bubble’s brother wants you to bring his body over. The tricky part isn’t the fact that Bubble’s body is surrounded by anomalies, it’s that the Pick Up button prompt does not appear unless you ignore part of the request.

How to pick up & carry Bubble

Take Bubbs's PDA to be able to pick him up.

The only way to pick up Bubble is to first take Bubbs’s PDA from his pocket. This goes in direct opposition to what his brother asked, which can definitely be confusing for players. The brother specifically says “Do not loot the body,” and yet you must take the PDA else you will not be able to carry him.

After taking the PDA, the Pick Up button prompt will appear.

This was the only way I could get the (Hold) Pick Up button prompt to appear on Bubble. I even dropped everything out of my backpack to reduce my carry capacity, thinking that it might be an encumbrance issue. In fact, if you take everything out of Bubble but leave his PDA, you will still not be able to carry him.

It seems that the only way to pick up Bubble and take him to his brother is to ignore his request and loot his body. It’s up to you whether you want to take everything or just the PDA. His brother will be annoyed at you regardless. Maybe take everything and sell what you don’t need.

With Bubble placed at his brother’s feet, you’ll be asked to give him some time. All you can do now is walk away and maybe you’ll meet him again. Take a look at our Stalker 2 page for more help with the strange quests you’ll encounter.