ShackStream: Starting a new career in Farming Simulator 25 Join Jan as he faces new challenges in the brand new Farming Simulator 25.

It's been a while since Jan has been to his farm in Attingham Park. That little adventure has run its course now, however, as Farming Simulator 25 has been released, and he's excited to see what new challenges await. Join him on Twitch this evening to see everything that's new.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be starting a new career in one of the new locations that come with Farming Simulator 25. He'll skip setting up all his mods and hardware for this first session, to see what the true stock experience is like. Along with the new map come new crops and the machinery required to work them. It should be a fun time!

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes about his daily farm routines. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.