ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Listing Home Stretch

We're into the final track voting of our list of the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 tracks and it's nothing but bangers at this point.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Welcome, Shackers, to another edition our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Top 96 track livestreams. We’re coming to the top end of the track listing and with it comes pretty much nothing but great tracks.

Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Listing Home Stretch

Join us as we go live with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also watch above.

Which tracks will come out on top? Find out as we go live with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shortly.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

