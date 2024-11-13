World of Warcraft Classic returns to Pandaria in 2025 The Mists of Pandaria expansion originally launched in 2012, bringing players the then-new Pandaren race and Monk class.

For quite a while now, World of Warcraft Classic has been delivering the vibes of the MMO’s yesteryear in a progressive fashion right alongside the main game. We’ve gotten through Cataclysm, so that means it’s time for the next expansion: Mists of Pandaria. The expansion has been teased for WoW Classic and will be available in the game sometime in 2025.

Activision Blizzard shared the details about World of Warcraft Classic heading towards the Mists of Pandaria expansion during the Warcraft 30th anniversary presentation this week. There, in a showcase that gave us quite a few reveals across the Warcraft IP, we learned that WoW Classic is making its move towards Mists of Pandaria in 2025. This was the expansion that brought the Pandaren race, the Monk class, and a big new region to the game that was bustling with new quests and adventures.

With Mists of Pandaria coming to play in World of Warcraft Classic next year, the game continues to move along towards its more modern counterparts. However, it’s done quite well for itself, providing many players with a long lost flavor they were missing since World of Warcraft is a live-service game and keeps moving forward. Mists of Pandaria is coming towards the end of the classic era of expansions for the game and one wonders what Activision Blizzard’s plans for WoW Classic might be as it continues to progress forward.

Nonetheless, we have a release window for Mists of Pandaria in World of Warcraft. As we watch for new details such as a firm release date, stay tuned for more Warcraft news and updates right here at Shacknews.