All Trumna Prime Relics in Warframe The Trumna has gone and gotten itself a Prime version in Warframe, which means big, golden, gilded explosions can be yours.

Fans of, frankly, ridiculous weapons will be glad to hear that the Trumna Prime has arrived in Warframe. The Orokin-era heavy assault rifle known for the best alternate-fire mode in the game has been given the Prime treatment, so expect to see a surge in its use as everyone remembers how much fun this thing is.

All Trumna Prime Relics in Warframe

The Relics you will need to farm for Trumna Prime are the Neo W2, Meso T7, Lith N16, and Axi T12. Finding them will allow you to farm the following parts:

Blueprint - Neo W2 - Common

Barrel - Meso T7 - Rare

Stock - Lith N16 - Uncommon

Receiver - Axi T12 - Rare

The best places to farm Relics in Warframe

Pick the right mission type for the Void Relic you wish to open.

Source: Shacknews

Quick Relic farming is vital to getting everything you need so you can build your new Prime and start leveling it up straight away, so the following missions are great.

Lith Relics - This is a quick Capture mission that you should be able to finish in under a minute. You essentially have a 100% chance of a Lith drop here, outside of the small chance for an Aya instead.

Meso Relics - Another Void Capture, but head for Ukko this time for a good chance of getting Meso Relics. The Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is also a great way to get them.

Neo Relics - Another Disruption for Neo, as Ur on Uranus will give Neo Relic drops on the B and C Rotations. New players should head to Eris and the Xini node. You’ll still get Neo Relics, but it will prove to be less challenging for you as the Disruption mode at this difficult might be a bit much.

Axi Relics - The Apollo Disruption mission on Lua, on Rotations B and C, will get you Axi Relics.

Once you have the Relics you need, you then need to open them in Void Fissue missions. This can be done by going to the Navigation screen and selecting the Void Fissure missions from there. Select the one that matches the Relic type that you want to open. When in the mission, you need to kill the golden enemies and collect the Reactant they drop. Getting ten pieces will crack open the Relic. After that, finish the mission objective and exfiltrate.

You can go to the Recruiting tab in the chat and put together a group of people who are interested in opening the same Relic. You can pick rewards from a teammate’s Relic without interfering with their options, so feel free to grab something from them if it’s what you are looking for. Just make sure you are all running the same Relic at the same level (Intact, Radiant, Exceptional, or Flawless). You can alter those levels using Void Traces earned in the Void Fissure missions. This method will make it much easier to find the parts you want and is the recommended method of Prime Relic farming.

And there you go, everthing you need to know to get your hands on the Trumna Prime Relics. Be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.