First In, Last Out god roll - Destiny 2 Start the party and finish the party with this First In, Last Out god roll in Destiny 2.

First In, Last Out, is one of those Shotguns that has stood the test of time. It’s an Arc Shotgun available at launch, which was then re-released during Season of Arrivals. Even though it’s been in the game for years now, it still stands tall among the plethora of other god roll Shotguns out there. This is thanks to its base stats as well as its excellent, and small, perk pool.

First In, Last Out god roll – PvE

First In, Last Out is one of the kings when it comes to boss DPS phases in Destiny 2. It is able to dish out some serious damage, but it does require a specific set of perks.

First In, Last Out god roll - PvE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Assault Mag (Rounds Per Minute +5, Stability +15) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

The main power of First In, Last Out is that it is a Pinpoint Slug Frame, which allows it to deal high damage with a single-slug round. This lets it chew through a boss’ health bar at an impressive range. The key to this god roll is to acquire Auto-Loading Holster and Vorpal Weapon or Surrounded. Switch to it, fire off all your rounds, attack with your main weapon, and let it reload in your backpack.

In order to make all of this smoother, aim to get Assault Mag for the faster rounds-per-minute or Appended Mag for one more shot. You’ll also want Corkscrew Rifling for the stat boost to range and handling, though if you don’t care too much about the range, Fluted Barrel makes it quicker to whip it out.

First In, Last Out god roll – PvP

While some players will want First In, Last Our for PvE, there exists a powerful god roll for the Crucible players out there. Enjoy destroying your foes with a high-range, high-damage Shotgun that feels snappy and lightweight.

First In, Last Out god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Assault Mag (Rounds Per Minute +5, Stability +15) Perk 1 Slideshot (Sliding partially reloads this weapon’s magazine and temporarily boosts range and stability) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

There are a lot of good Shotguns out there for PvP, and First In, Last Out belong alongside your collection. This god roll utilizes Slideshot and Opening Shot to surprise your foes. By sliding, you can boost the gun’s effective range to maximum (with the help of the other elements), which can nail an opponent quite far away.

For the other perks, aim for a range Masterwork and the Ballistics mod for more range. This lets you focus on Fluted Barrel for the stability and handling, which lets you aim it faster. Assault Mag can be important due to the increase in fire rate. If your first shot doesn’t kill, you need to be able to get another shot off without waiting too long.

A First In, Last Out god roll is a treasure to guard forever. Whether you’re a PvE or PvP player, there is one out there for you, you just need to wait for it to drop and then lock it immediately. Take a look at our comprehensive collection of god roll recommendations on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.