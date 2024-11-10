Weekend Discussion - November 10, 2024

Come wrap up your weekend with us! Let's jump into the Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion.

NEW-NEW-NEW-NEW WORLD ORDER!

Captain America: New World Order...

Sigh...

I mean... ugh... Captain America: Brave New World got a new trailer at D23 Brazil. They are aiming hard for that Captain America: The Winter Soldier vibe and while I'm not totally sure Anthony Mackie can carry this thing, he's going to give it his best shot.

And speaking of Marvel...

Thunder! Thunder! Thunderbolts! HOOOOOO!

A new look at the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie shows a lot of promise. Ok, they're leaning into comedy, they're leaning into Bucky as the grizzled leader, and they're going for the Suicide Squad-style team dynamic. Here's another one I'm not totally sure about, because you need a James Gunn type for this style of movie and he's at the other place now, but I appreciate Marvel giving this the old college try.

Pro 'rasslin now leaving the station

The WWE Vault YouTube channel continues to take people through the history of everybody's favorite pseudo sport. Once upon a time, young people, wrestling wasn't always held in giant stadiums. Sometimes, you had to have one hell of a gimmick, like a 1AM show in syndication held live from Penn Station. It's the kind of wacky thing you really don't see anymore outside of some of the crazier indies like Game Changer Wrestling. It's a fascinating watch, so give it a look.

Best Strand Game

Conan is about to explore the world of Death Stranding.

But wait... wasn't Conan in Death Stranding?

Watch this one to the end.

Weeknd Sports Highlight

"Place kicking has been an adventure for the Tigers."



Mark Jones tees up a blocked FG returned for a touchdown by Virginia Tech 🏈🔥🎙️ pic.twitter.com/MXPXFoszWP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2024

Your sports moment of Zen.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!