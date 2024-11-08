New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 8, 2024

We're keeping it short to wrap up an eventful week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. I'm on assignment, so it's an abbreviated round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is a short Friday edition of Evening Reading.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix couldn't decide on one game starring Zelda, so it's playing many of them.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq kinda loves his feuds, doesn't he?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The hot mob gimmick of today clashes with the hot mob gimmick of yesterday.

Tonight in video game music

Settle in to some smooth Zelda jazz with The Deku Trio.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

