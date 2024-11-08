Is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl on Game Pass? S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 drifts closer and closer, so if you want to dive in and are wondering if you can do so with Game Pass, we have you covered.

The Exclusion Zone is calling, and with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl on the way, you may be wondering if the game will be featured on Microsoft’s Game Pass, as so many titles are these days.

Stalker 2 is home to beautiful and terrifying places

Source: GSC Game World

Yes, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is on Game Pass and will be available to play on Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Cloud as part of the service on launch day, November 20.

That is good news for everyone who avails of Microsoft’s subscription service, as the game is shaping up to be a worthy follow-up to the incredible S.T.A.L.K.E.R. titles that have gone before it.

For those who don’t have Game Pass, you can either pick it up for this release, buy it permanently for your platform, or the truly dedicated might want to preorder a copy for themselves.

The devs have promised a huge open world filled with horror, mystery, mutants, and the terrifying anomalies that lie at the heart of the incredible world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

I’ll be diving into the game and likely dying a lot to bring you plenty of guides and articles upon release, so make sure to check out our S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 page for more.