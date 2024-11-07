Rake Angle god roll - Destiny 2 Bring a Rake Angle god roll to a gunfight and enjoy the best of both worlds: bullets and the blade.

Rake Angle is a brand new Glaive in Destiny 2 that features Stasis damage and an Aggressive archetype. Those that manage to dive into Grandmaster Nightfalls can walk away with an Adept version, but even the standard version has a few god roll options for PvE and PvP players.

Rake Angle god roll – PvE

Given its Stasis element type, a god roll Rake Angle can do a tremendous amount of work with the right build. This particular god roll leans hard into the Stasis verbs.

Rake Angle god roll - PvE Haft Tempered Truss Rod (Handling +15, Reload Speed -5, Range -5) Magazine Light Mag (Reload Speed +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Rimestealer (Destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen target with this weapon grants you Frost Armor) Perk 2 Chill Clip (Direct hits with the top half of the magazine cause a detonation that slows nearby targets) Origint Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +1)

The boring perks (Haft, Magazine etc) are all about improving the handling stat to make this feel much better to use. With this high enough, you’ll carve through foes with ease and fire off projectiles with nary a second thought.

For the actual interesting perks, Rake Angle can roll with Rimestealer and Chill Clip. These two work hand-in-hand to make you nigh invincible. Chill Clip will freeze combatants and smashing them to pieces will reward you with Frost Armor. It’s a great combo that can see you survive through some tough encounters.

If you don’t want to lean into the Stasis angle, you could go for pure damage. The final column boasts Surrounded and Swashbuckler, both of which can bump the damage up over 30 percent in their own unique ways. It also features some lovely ammo perks, namely Lead From Gold and Overflow.

Rake Angle god roll – PvP

This PvP god roll for Rake Angle is good option for players that had their eye on the Forthcoming Deviance god roll but were unable to acquire one from Salvation’s End.

Rake Angle god roll - PvP Haft Ballistic Tuning (Range +15, Shield Duration -10, Charge Time -10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Passively grants: 35 percent increased projectile velocity, Reload Speed +20 and 0.8x reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Unstoppable Force (After blocking damage: 20 percent increase projectile damage for four seconds or until no longer blocking) Origint Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

The main point of this particular roll is to focus entirely on range and then damage. The more range you have, the further the round from the Glaive will travel, meaning you can surprise players that assume they’re safe.

Further alarm can be offered with Unstoppable Force. Block some incoming damage and then enjoy a 20 percent increase to the damage of your next projectile. This is great if you’ve got some allies already attacking and the foe is on low health.

Rake Angle is an interesting new Glaive that should be right at home with Stasis builds. Make sure you dive into Grandmaster Nightfalls when this weapon is available so you can try to get the ultimate god roll for you. Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with weapon ideas.