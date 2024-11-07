How to unlock Binders - Pokemon TCG Pocket Unlock Binders in Pokemon TCG Pocket and display all of your favorite and rarest cards for friends and others to see.

Every self-respecting Pokemon card collector has binders and the good news is that you can unlock them in Pokemon TCG Pocket. These let you store a few dozen cards, personalize the binder with different graphics, and show them off to friends.

How to unlock Binders

Binders are unlocked at level 6 in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This is a rather early level which means it shouldn’t be too difficult to reach, especially if you make sure to log in each day and complete missions.

Reach level 6 and you will unlock binders.

Source: Shacknews

Once you unlock binders, you can access this feature via the My Cards button on the navigation bar. You can have 15 different binders, with each one containing 30 cards. This is a great way to create little collections of cards to show off to friends and the public (if you’ve got the binder visibility set to public).

Binders can be customized a variety of ways, including changing the cover. Covers can be unlocked in the game and purchased from the shop. At first, you will have at least two binder covers that you can use to personalize your collections.

With binders unlocked, you’ll have one more way to show off your personality and cards. Take a look at our Pokemon TCG Pocket for more help with this new mobile title.