Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 8: Waiting for Black Friday

While there's a high volume of individual PC gaming deals to be found across the internet, there aren't any massive organized deals, as Black Friday looms around the corner. The biggest deals are, unsurprisingly, coming from Steam. Games like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition are among dozens of games on sale. They're cheap enough that they're worth picking up now, unless you want to take a chance that the big Steam Autumn Sale will have something better.

Other sales include the Epic Savings sale, but this is fairly paltry by EGS standards, which means they're likely also waiting for Black Friday. Fanatical still has its Birthday Bash and there's a new Humble Choice bundle from Humble Bundle that has some amazing titles like Warhammer 40K: Darktide and Persona 4 Golden included.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Little Nightmares. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and Little Nightmares' Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and Little Nightmares 2 Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Black Widow: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, and Asteroids: Recharged. Pay $10 or more to also receive Missile Command: Recharged, Gravitar: Recharged, Yars: Recharged, and Breakout: Recharged. Pay $15 or more to also receive Quantum: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, and Caverns of Mars: Recharged. Pay $20 or more to also receive Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Generation Zero. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Schweet Vanity, US Weapons, Soviet Weapons, and US Weapons 2 DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Base Defense, Resistance Weapons, Base Support, Camo Weapon Skins, Tactical Equipment, Eastern European Weapons, and Advanced Intelligence Cosmetics DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Motorbikes, Tactical Equipment 2, Companion Accessories, Reinforced Flakmoped, and Heavy Weapons DLC packs and the FNIX Rising and Alpine Unrest DLC story expansions. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper and House Flipper VR. Pay $12 or more to also receive the House Flipper HGTV, Popart, Luxury, and Farm DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC and House Flipper VR Pets DLC. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required for House Flipper VR.

Pay $1 or more to get Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy, Sinking Island, Post Mortem, Still Life, and Still Life 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Syberia, Syberia 2, Syberia 3 (w/An Automaton with a Plan), Yesterday Origins, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and Murder Mystery Machine. Pay $8 or more to also receieve Blacksad: Under the Skin, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The First Cases. Pay $12 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The London Case and Syberia: The World Before. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

