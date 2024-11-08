Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 8: Waiting for Black Friday

While there's a high volume of individual PC gaming deals to be found across the internet, there aren't any massive organized deals, as Black Friday looms around the corner. The biggest deals are, unsurprisingly, coming from Steam. Games like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition are among dozens of games on sale. They're cheap enough that they're worth picking up now, unless you want to take a chance that the big Steam Autumn Sale will have something better.
Other sales include the Epic Savings sale, but this is fairly paltry by EGS standards, which means they're likely also waiting for Black Friday. Fanatical still has its Birthday Bash and there's a new Humble Choice bundle from Humble Bundle that has some amazing titles like Warhammer 40K: Darktide and Persona 4 Golden included.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Apex Legends: Ash Free Unlock Bundle - FREE until 11/14
- Deceive Inc. - FREE until 11/14
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/24)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Snakebird Complete - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Epic Savings
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Jusant - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $11.99 (80% off)
- PC Building Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $16.99 (83% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition - $9.59 (88% off)
- Horizon Chase 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- V Rising Complete Bundle [Steam] - $62.97 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $32.19 (54% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $12.29 (39% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $21.89 (64% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $16.99 (83% off)
- This is just a sample of everything on sale during Fanatical's Birthday Bash. Visit Fanatical for the full list of deals.
Gamebillet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $43.99 (27% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $40.99 (41% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $34.95 (30% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $32.19 (46% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.95 (67% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $5.95 (70% off)
Gamersgate
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield [Steam] - $7.87 (47% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine [Steam] - $1.88 (81% off)
GamesPlanet
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (54% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.99 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Moonlighter - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/31)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Close to the Sun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Duck Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Hitman: Absolution - $1.99 (90% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money - $0.99 (90% off)
- Hitman: Codename 47 - $0.79 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Little Nightmares. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and Little Nightmares' Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and Little Nightmares 2 Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Black Widow: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, and Asteroids: Recharged. Pay $10 or more to also receive Missile Command: Recharged, Gravitar: Recharged, Yars: Recharged, and Breakout: Recharged. Pay $15 or more to also receive Quantum: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, and Caverns of Mars: Recharged. Pay $20 or more to also receive Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Generation Zero. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Schweet Vanity, US Weapons, Soviet Weapons, and US Weapons 2 DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Base Defense, Resistance Weapons, Base Support, Camo Weapon Skins, Tactical Equipment, Eastern European Weapons, and Advanced Intelligence Cosmetics DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Motorbikes, Tactical Equipment 2, Companion Accessories, Reinforced Flakmoped, and Heavy Weapons DLC packs and the FNIX Rising and Alpine Unrest DLC story expansions. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper and House Flipper VR. Pay $12 or more to also receive the House Flipper HGTV, Popart, Luxury, and Farm DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC and House Flipper VR Pets DLC. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required for House Flipper VR.
Pay $1 or more to get Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy, Sinking Island, Post Mortem, Still Life, and Still Life 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Syberia, Syberia 2, Syberia 3 (w/An Automaton with a Plan), Yesterday Origins, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and Murder Mystery Machine. Pay $8 or more to also receieve Blacksad: Under the Skin, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The First Cases. Pay $12 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The London Case and Syberia: The World Before. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express. These activate on Steam.
- Robots, Mechs, and Machines Sale
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $7.99 (92% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Robots, Mechs, and Machines Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition - $36.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $15.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $49.66 (45% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $16.74 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $24.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $7.99 (80% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $17.49 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Backpack Battles [Steam Early Access] - $10.39 (20% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $17.99 (70% off)
- Core Keeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $32.49 (35% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/10)
- Icarus - $17.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/10)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Binding of Isaac Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
