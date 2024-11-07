How to turn on the Enhance Image Quality option for PS4 games on PS5 Pro If you want to pretty up those old PS4 games on your new PS5 Pro, this is how to do it.

Despite being an interesting feature, the Enhance Image Quality option for PS4 games is not automatically turned on when you buy a brand new PS5 Pro. This is likely indicative of something important, but for now, let’s talk about how to turn it on.

Source: Shacknews

You will need to take a little trip through the menus to get the Enhance Image Quality option up and running for any PS4 games you play on the console.

Go to the cog on the home screen for Settings

Then go to Screen and Video

Select Video Output

Scroll down to the “Enhance Image Quality for PS4 Games” option and turn it on.

You do need a screen that supports 2160p (4K) or 1440p output, so keep that in mind.

Now, the reason why this feature is not on by default is that it can cause some issues while running the game. Sony describes this as “unexpected behavior,” which could mean absolutely anything, so if you notice things are not working as they should when playing your favorite PS4 game on your PS5 Pro, just go back in, turn the option off, then power your console off and back on.

To find which games are enhanced for the PS5 Pro, go to the PlayStation Store, Collections, and you will find a dedicated collection for the enhanced titles. You can find all manner of games in there, like Alan Wakes 2, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Warframe, EA Sports FC 25, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Make sure you stay tuned for any other interesting bits I can drag out of the new PlayStation 5 Pro menus and features.