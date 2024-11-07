New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unity (U) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations on smaller than expected loss

Unity stock was initially up but gave up its gains in after-hours trading following the release of its earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Unity
1

Unity (U) has published its earnings report for Q3 2024. In it, we see that the company behind the popular video game engine beat expectations for revenue, and took a smaller than expected loss in terms of EPS.

Unity’s Q3 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company wrote down $446.5 million in revenue, beating an expectation of $430 million. Unity lost $0.31 per-share, which is less than the expected loss of $0.36.

Unity employees working in office.

Source: Unity

Unity stock initially leaped to $24.55 before falling as low as $21.83 in after-hours trading. In the report, the company also announced Steve Collins and Jarrod Yahes as its new CTO and CFO, respectively.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

