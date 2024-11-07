Unity (U) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations on smaller than expected loss Unity stock was initially up but gave up its gains in after-hours trading following the release of its earnings report.

Unity (U) has published its earnings report for Q3 2024. In it, we see that the company behind the popular video game engine beat expectations for revenue, and took a smaller than expected loss in terms of EPS.

Unity’s Q3 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company wrote down $446.5 million in revenue, beating an expectation of $430 million. Unity lost $0.31 per-share, which is less than the expected loss of $0.36.



Source: Unity

Unity stock initially leaped to $24.55 before falling as low as $21.83 in after-hours trading. In the report, the company also announced Steve Collins and Jarrod Yahes as its new CTO and CFO, respectively.