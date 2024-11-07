New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA Online Heist Challenge tasks players to steal a collective fortune in-game

If the Grand Theft Auto Online community can collectively gather 20 trillion GTA$ in approved heists, rewards await them in December.
TJ Denzer
Image via Rockstar
1

Rockstar Games has put the Grand Theft Auto Online community on a daunting task for November as the game caps off its 2024. A community Heist Challenge has been announced, calling for players to steal around 20 trillion GTA$ before the end of November from a variety of Heist activities. If players can pull it off, new cosmetics and a new vehicle await them in December.

Rockstar Games announced the community Heist Challenge in a post via Rockstar Wire this week. From now until December 4, players will have to work together to accumulate ill-gotten gains of 20 trillion GTA$ in approved activities. By taking part in these heists, players will add to the total accumulated amount, and if they can cross the target by December 4, Rockstar has promised rewards worth everyone’s time, “including Pacific Standard Varsity Jacket and a pair of brand-new surprises in December’s new GTA Online update, including a new vehicle.”

The following heists are available for contribution to the GTA Online Heist Challenge goal:

  • The Fleeca Job
  • Prison Break
  • The Humane Labs Raid
  • Series A Funding
  • Pacific Standard
  • Doomsday Scenario (Act III)
  • The Diamond Casino Heist
  • The Cayo Perico Heist

A number of other activities are going on in which players can get bonus GTA$ and RP if they complete them, so check out what’s fresh on Rockstar’s website and take part in the Heist Challenge in Grand Theft Auto Online if you want to get in on the December rewards. Be sure to stay tuned here to the GTA Online topic for more news and information.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

