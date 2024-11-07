GTA Online Heist Challenge tasks players to steal a collective fortune in-game If the Grand Theft Auto Online community can collectively gather 20 trillion GTA$ in approved heists, rewards await them in December.

Rockstar Games has put the Grand Theft Auto Online community on a daunting task for November as the game caps off its 2024. A community Heist Challenge has been announced, calling for players to steal around 20 trillion GTA$ before the end of November from a variety of Heist activities. If players can pull it off, new cosmetics and a new vehicle await them in December.

Rockstar Games announced the community Heist Challenge in a post via Rockstar Wire this week. From now until December 4, players will have to work together to accumulate ill-gotten gains of 20 trillion GTA$ in approved activities. By taking part in these heists, players will add to the total accumulated amount, and if they can cross the target by December 4, Rockstar has promised rewards worth everyone’s time, “including Pacific Standard Varsity Jacket and a pair of brand-new surprises in December’s new GTA Online update, including a new vehicle.”

Team up to score big bonuses on Heists all month long and collectively take down GTA$20 TRILLION to earn special rewards in the latest Heist Challenge in GTA Online!https://t.co/p0qPaPFNd5 pic.twitter.com/HO1nhUszrk — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 7, 2024

The following heists are available for contribution to the GTA Online Heist Challenge goal:

The Fleeca Job

Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

Pacific Standard

Doomsday Scenario (Act III)

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist

A number of other activities are going on in which players can get bonus GTA$ and RP if they complete them, so check out what’s fresh on Rockstar’s website and take part in the Heist Challenge in Grand Theft Auto Online if you want to get in on the December rewards. Be sure to stay tuned here to the GTA Online topic for more news and information.