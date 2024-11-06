How to get flairs - Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Bedazzle your cards by unlocking flairs in Pokemon TCG Pocket!

Unlocking and equipping flairs in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is all part of the fun of collecting. There are a couple of rules you’ll need to keep in mind when trying to unlock flairs and you’ll also need to gather up a special currency for the exchange.

How to get flairs



Flairs are unlocked by trading duplicate cards and Shinedust. The number of duplicates that must be used will depend on the rarity of the card – the rarer the card, the more dupes you will need. For example, I traded two Sandslash duplicates and 80 Shinedust for the Sparkles Flair: Gold. You must also have two duplicates remaining after the trade or else you will not be able to obtain a flair.

To exchange duplicates and Shinedust for a flair, follow these steps:

Tap the My Cards icon Find the card you want to unlock a flair for Tap the card and then tap the Obtain Flair button Select the Exchange button to trade the duplicate cards and Shinedust for the flair

As mentioned above, you must have at least two duplicates in reserve after the transaction in order for it to be available. If you have three duplicates and the flair requires two duplicates, you will not be able to do the exchange.

After unlocking one flair for a card, you will be able to see additional flairs for it. You will need to acquire more dupes before you can make the exchange, though.

How to equip flairs



Flairs for cards can be equipped when making a deck. When in the deck creation screen, any cards with a flair will have a little icon on their lower-right corner. Tap the card to add it to a deck, and then tap the flair icon and select the flair you wish to use.

With flairs unlocked and equipped, you’ll be treated with some sparkly and bedazzled cards whenever you play a specific deck. Keep on collecting those duplicates and earn more Shinedust so you can continue to get more flairs and make everything look great. Take a look at our Pokemon TCG Pocket page for more help.