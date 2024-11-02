New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 2, 2024

Halloween is over, but the weekend is still here.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Rock 'n Wrestling

The WWE Vault YouTube channel has quietly become a phenomenal source of old-school wrestling goodness. And I just had to link one of their latest posts, going behind the scenes with one of the greatest wrestling duos of all-time.

I'm Batmaaaaaaaaaaaan!

If you've missed out on Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video, go check this show out. It's been a blast.

A night in the slammer

Elyse Willems and friend of Shacknews Nikole Zivalich are once again crossing the video game and real worlds, this time going on a prison break with Los Angeles Times reporter Keri Blakinger in The Escapists 2.

Highway Star

Todd in the Shadows looks at "Life Is a Highway" on the latest One Hit Wonderland.

Weeknd Grooves

Take us home, The Weeknd.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

