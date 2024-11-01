How to play co-op - Monster Hunter Wilds Learn how to invite a friend in Monster Hunter Wilds as well as how to get into the same world and what Environment and Party Link mean.

Playing co-op in Monster Hunter Wilds is as clear and straightforward as it is in any of the other games. Those that have played a MH game before will likely already know the ins and outs of inviting a friend to a co-op hunt, but there are some slight differences with Wilds. In this one, you can be in a Link Party but not actually in someone’s physical world. To do that, you’ll need to do something called an Environment Link.

How to invite a friend

A Link Party lets you be in the same party as another player, but not actually appear in their game.

While the SOS Flare is available in the tutorial part of Monster Hunter Wilds, the first time you can properly set up a co-op session is when you reach the base camp in the Windward Plains. When you get here, you’ll be able to send out party invites:

Open the pause menu (Esc, Menu, or Options button) Navigate to Communication tab Select Invite a Friend and choose which friend to invite

Your friend will receive an invitation that can be found in the Invite Notification List in the Communication tab. This is where they will find all invites including the next important one.

The Environment Link lets your friend join your game properly.

Once they join your game, you will both be in a Link Party, which means you are sort of together but also doing your own thing. If you want to hunt together, you will need to send an Environment Link, which will put you in the same world together:

Open the pause menu Navigate to Communication Select Link Party Choose Invite All to Environment Link

After accepting the Environment Link, your friend will appear in the same world as you. At this point, you can go on hunts together and start exploring the world.

There is a lot to do in Monster Hunter Wilds, but for most players, the first thing on the to-do list will be playing co-op with friends. Sending out invites is as before, though there is no an additional step of being in one another’s world, as opposed to a quasi-lobby. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help.