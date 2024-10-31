ShackStream: Test-flying the brand new FBW A380 in MSFS Hot off the assembly line at FlyByWire Simulations, we'll take the new A380 for a spin in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Among all the spooky and scary news of today, it being Halloween and all, we have a bright shiny new airplane to try out in Microsoft Flight Simulator! FlyByWire Simulations has released its long-awaited freeware Airbus A380.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be loading into a brand new massively huge Airbus 380 and put it through its paces. FlyByWire is known for extremely high-quality development projects, all of which are entirely free. As such, this project has been in the works for a very long time and is highly anticipated. Let's see how we do, as we configure hardware, fold out lunch trays in the cockpit, and hope for the best in our maiden flight in Flight Simulator's biggest airplane to date.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.