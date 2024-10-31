New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 145

Let's discuss Apple's Oregon Trail movie and the Scary Movie 6 announcement on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Halloween, Shackers! Donovan and Greg are back to break down the latest in film and television. Get ready for Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 145 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 p.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

An Outlast movie? A Wayans reunion for Scary Movie 6? We've got a spooky line-up of news for you today!

Trick or treat, it's time for Episode 145 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

