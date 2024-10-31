Two Point Museum reveals spooky supernatural exhibits A new spooky location has been revealed that will allow players to curate a haunted mansion full of ghosts as a museum.

Sega and Two Point Studios have revealed the next bit of content for Two Point Museum as they prepare the game for a 2025 launch. In honor of Halloween, they showed off a new spooky location for players to curate: Wailon Lodge.

Two Point Studios gave us a look at Two Point Museum’s Wailon Lodge content in a new trailer this week. Much like Two Point University, players won’t be tied down to improving one museum. There will be several, and they’ll have unique opportunities among them. Wailon Lodge will be supernatural-themed, with ghosts haunting its halls spooky décor a-plenty, and exhibits that will hopefully help your visitors unleash their wallets as much as they unleash their bowels in their pants. There’s even a maneater plant ala Little Shop of Horrors.

Two Point Museum continues to shape up to look like a pretty fun new setting for the developers. The game’s first looks started with a museum for dinosaur skeletons and other ancient world exhibits, so it’s fun to see a completely for this latest location. It also means we’ll likely be enjoying a variety of theming as we advance to different museum locations.

Two Point Museum is set for released in March 2025. As we await more details about the game, stay tuned to the Two Point Museum topic here at Shacknews.