Arcane Embrace god roll - Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost brings with it a brand new Shotgun archetype in the form of Arcane Embrace.

Festival of the Lost is back this year and it’s got a delicious treat for all the Shotgun fans out there. Introducing Arcane Embrace, a Heavy Burst archetype that fires a hard-hitting, two-round burst. This Arc Shotgun contains quite a few perks that make for a number of excellent god rolls across PvE and PvP activities.

How to get Arcane Embrace

Arcane Embrace can only be earned during Festival of the Lost each year in Destiny 2. Players can earn it from Eerie Engrams from Eva Levante, as rewards for finishing the seasonal activity’s event (Haunted Sectors), or from completing some quests. You can use the Engram Focusing ability to increase your odds of getting the right god roll for you.

Arcane Embrace god roll – PvE

This particular god roll for Arcane Embrace focuses on using your melee ability to enhance the Shotgun’s damage and skip over pesky reload animations.

Arcane Embrace god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 Grave Robber (Melee final blows or dealing damage with a charged melee reloads this weapon’s magazine from reserves) Perk 2 Swashbuckler (This weapon gains increased damage from melee kills and kills with this weapon) Origin Trait Search Party (This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement (Grants increased Heavy Ammo Finder progress with this weapon’s final blows)

Because Arcane Embrace only has one shell, it means you’ll want to take full advantage of Grave Robber. Whenever you’re out of ammo, melee a trash mob to death to reload the gun and prime the bonus damage from Swashbuckler.

The rest of the perks should go toward improving how the weapon feels, which will likely be extra handling. However, Flared Magwell will help increase the reload speed in the event there are no enemies nearby for you to quickly melee.

Alternatively, you could go for Fourth Time’s the Charm in the first column to get some ammo refunded after landing precision hits. Couple this with Precision Instrument to ensure those critical hits deal increased damage. The downside is obviously the need to reload between Fourth Time’s the Charm activations.

You might also prefer Surrounded for the immense damage boost, though it does require there to be three enemies near you, or Voltshot for the wave clear potential.

Arcane Embrace god roll – PvP

This Arcane Embrace god roll for PvP leans hard into the range stat. With its two-round burst, foes will have no idea what hit them, especially as both rounds slam into them at a considerable distance.

Arcane Embrace god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Slideshot (Sliding partially reloads this weapon’s magazine and temporarily boosts range and stability) Perk 2 Closing Time (Improves range, accuracy, and handling as the magazine gets lower) Origin Trait Search Party (This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

It should be evident that every single perk here bumps up the range stat to near maximum. This will be further increased after sliding, though it’s not necessary outside of using the mechanic to reload the single-shot magazine.

Arcane Embrace is an interesting new addition to the Destiny 2 sandbox, especially given its raw power at the expense of ammo. With the right perk combo, you’ll enjoy shredding PvE enemies or surprising your PvP foes with its immense range. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help tracking down great Festival of the Lost god rolls.