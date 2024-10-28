Deadlock October 27, 2024 Update patch notes buff Shiv, Bebop & Seven
Shiv's Rage is easier to gain and keep while Bebop got all kinds of changes to his bomb stacks.
As Valve continues to fine-tune Deadlock through its closed beta, the game has received a number of notable tweaks that warranted a proper set of patch notes this week. Shiv is more dangerous, as are Seven and Bebop, while McGinnis and Grey Talon got some mixed changes. Interestingly enough, characters like Mirage, Viscous, and Lash were altogether left out.
Deadlock October 27, 2024 Update patch notes
Deadlock lead developer Yoshi shared the details on Deadlock’s latest accumulated updates in a forum post this week. Shiv’s rage was a main subject of this one. His ultimate just got an extra meter of distance it can be cast from, and his Rage that powers up all of his abilities is now easier to gain and drains less quickly. Bebop got a number of changes to his bomb stacking abilities that could mean interesting times ahead for the combos players have been doing with his pull, bomb, and uppercut. Seven’s ultimate now does more damage, which should make him a bit more dreadful to fight in open spaces. Read on below for the full and specific changes to the game:
- Urn NW lead requirement increased from 8% to 10%
- Majestic Leap: Cooldown reduced from 45s to 40s
- Shiv: Killing Blow cast range increased from 13m to 14m
- Shiv: Killing Blow rage per weapon damage increased from 0.015 to 0.017
- Shiv: Killing Blow drain rate reduced from 0.3 to 0.25
- Bebop: Sticky Bomb stacks no longer decrease on death
- Bebop: Sticky Bomb now gives stacks based on dying heroes hurt by Sticky Bomb damage with a 12 second buffer (previously anyone hit by the bomb would automatically grant stacks)
- Bebop: Sticky Bomb damage per stack increased from 3% to 5%
- Bebop: Sticky Bomb spirit power damage scaling increased from 0.9 to 1.2
- Bebop: Sticky Bomb T1 improved from -7.5s to -8s
- Bebop: Sticky Bomb cooldown reduced from 19s to 18s
- Grey Talon: Movespeed spirit scaling reduced from 0.04 to 0.032
- Grey Talon: Bullet damage spirit scaling reduced from 0.13 to 0.12
- Kelvin: Ice Path cooldown increased from 38s to 42s
- McGinnis: Mini Turrets Spirit Resist reduced from 80% to 70%
- McGinnis: Spectral Wall cooldown increased from 37s to 46s
- McGinnis: Spectral Wall T2 cooldown improved from -14s to -23s
- Paradox: Pulse Grenade T3 reduced from +1m per Pulse to +0.75m
- Seven: Storm Cloud DPS increased from 110 to 120
- Yamato: Shadow Transformation cooldown reduced from 90s to 85s
That covers the Deadlock patch notes for this latest October 27 update. Stay tuned to the Deadlock topic for more news and coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.
WTF no one asked for a Seven and Shiv buff!
Even with the map changes Seven is still busted with side routes being 100% choked by arc ball. With refresh stacking there's no way to move through most routes when you see him, better to just let him lane to base.
I hate the Shiv changed but they're at least understandable and require a high level of awareness and skill to pull off. Character is high risk high reward as hell, though scales well through the entire thing.
As a McGunnis main I don't think we needed early game nerfs, we're already a slow ramping hero. Maybe the items that make us the biggest danger (Ricochet, all the debuffs) will get a pass next patch.
I'm a Shiv main and I just ran an 18/6/6 KDA game with him on the new patch. Overall, being able to sustain rage feels massive for my dash burst build. I can do the biggest damage in my kit easier and sustain longer. Then being able to hit his ult from further away is the cherry on top. Feels like players that know how to handle the character will be eating well till next big adjustment.
If you are out of combat for more than 5 seconds, Shiv's Rage starts to rapidly decrease, and you can sustain it on creep waves and side camps, but can't really build it back up without fighting enemy players, plus you don't get the benefits unless it's at 100 percent. Gotta be in battle. Like you said, high-risk-high-reward. I've had some pretty garbage games with him in my learning phases. Today just felt better as far as mental stack of keeping Rage sustained.
