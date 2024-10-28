Deadlock October 27, 2024 Update patch notes buff Shiv, Bebop & Seven Shiv's Rage is easier to gain and keep while Bebop got all kinds of changes to his bomb stacks.

As Valve continues to fine-tune Deadlock through its closed beta, the game has received a number of notable tweaks that warranted a proper set of patch notes this week. Shiv is more dangerous, as are Seven and Bebop, while McGinnis and Grey Talon got some mixed changes. Interestingly enough, characters like Mirage, Viscous, and Lash were altogether left out.

Deadlock October 27, 2024 Update patch notes

Shiv, Bebop, and Seven received some notable buffs in the most recent patch notes.

Source: Valve

Deadlock lead developer Yoshi shared the details on Deadlock’s latest accumulated updates in a forum post this week. Shiv’s rage was a main subject of this one. His ultimate just got an extra meter of distance it can be cast from, and his Rage that powers up all of his abilities is now easier to gain and drains less quickly. Bebop got a number of changes to his bomb stacking abilities that could mean interesting times ahead for the combos players have been doing with his pull, bomb, and uppercut. Seven’s ultimate now does more damage, which should make him a bit more dreadful to fight in open spaces. Read on below for the full and specific changes to the game:

Urn NW lead requirement increased from 8% to 10%

Majestic Leap: Cooldown reduced from 45s to 40s

Shiv: Killing Blow cast range increased from 13m to 14m

Shiv: Killing Blow rage per weapon damage increased from 0.015 to 0.017

Shiv: Killing Blow drain rate reduced from 0.3 to 0.25

Bebop: Sticky Bomb stacks no longer decrease on death

Bebop: Sticky Bomb now gives stacks based on dying heroes hurt by Sticky Bomb damage with a 12 second buffer (previously anyone hit by the bomb would automatically grant stacks)

Bebop: Sticky Bomb damage per stack increased from 3% to 5%

Bebop: Sticky Bomb spirit power damage scaling increased from 0.9 to 1.2

Bebop: Sticky Bomb T1 improved from -7.5s to -8s

Bebop: Sticky Bomb cooldown reduced from 19s to 18s

Grey Talon: Movespeed spirit scaling reduced from 0.04 to 0.032

Grey Talon: Bullet damage spirit scaling reduced from 0.13 to 0.12

Kelvin: Ice Path cooldown increased from 38s to 42s

McGinnis: Mini Turrets Spirit Resist reduced from 80% to 70%

McGinnis: Spectral Wall cooldown increased from 37s to 46s

McGinnis: Spectral Wall T2 cooldown improved from -14s to -23s

Paradox: Pulse Grenade T3 reduced from +1m per Pulse to +0.75m

Seven: Storm Cloud DPS increased from 110 to 120

Yamato: Shadow Transformation cooldown reduced from 90s to 85s

That covers the Deadlock patch notes for this latest October 27 update. Stay tuned to the Deadlock topic for more news and coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.