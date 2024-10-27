Team Ninja wins the Splatoween 2024 event in Splatoon 3 The results for Splatoween 2024 are in and Ninjas ran away with the victory after an early lead by Team Wizard.

Splatoween 2024 concluded today in Splatoon 3, with three teams once again competing to see which one is the absolute best. Between Wizards, Knights, and Ninjas, players were asked to choose what they would be in a fantasy world. While I’m personally always about valiant knights, it looks like the playerbase far preferred Wizards, but that’s not where the chips fell when it came to the victory.

Splatoween 2024 results

The winner of Splatoween 2024 was Team Ninja, earning a whopping 500 points, leaving Team Wizard in the dust at 250 points, and Team Knight trailing behind with a mere 120 points.

Wizard, Knight, Ninja Splatoween Wizard Knight Ninja Conch Shells 33.72% (90p) 32.60% 33.68% (45p) Votes 65.35% (70p) 13.13% 21.52% (35p) Open 32.86% 33.53% (60p) 33.61% (120p) Pro 31.96% 33.93% (60p) 34.11% (120p) Tricolor Battle 33.31% (90p) 32.31% 34.38% (180p) Total points 250p 120p 500p

The festivities kicked off with an early lead by the Wizards, with the team amassing 33.72 percent of the Conch Shells, which was a mere 0.04 percentage points higher than Ninjas. Knights weren’t too far behind at 32.6 percent.

However, the popularity contest is where things skewed heavily toward Wizards. 65.35 percent of the population voted for Team Wizard, while Ninjas trailer at 21.52 percent and basically no one voted Knights, with the helmeted heroes sitting at 13.13 percent.

Ninja took the lead with the last three categories after a headstart by Wizard.

Source: Nintendo

Despite the lower numbers, Team Ninja dominated the next three categories, with even Team Knight putting in a good effort to secure some points, despite the low team numbers. Ninja won the Open bracket with 33.61 percent of the wins, leading Knight’s 33.53 percent of the wins. The Pro category saw Ninja win again with 34.11 percent of the wins, with Knight at 33.93 percent – quite close!

However, the Tricolor Battle saw Team Ninja pull ahead by a larger margin, earning 34.38 percent of the wins, with Wizard behind at 33.31 percent of the wins.

The Splatoween 2024 event saw a lot of fierce competition, but it looks like the Ninjas among us were the real victors. Congratulations to all the teams, enjoy your rewards, and look forward to the next event! You can find more information over on our Splatoon 3 page.