New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Team Ninja wins the Splatoween 2024 event in Splatoon 3

The results for Splatoween 2024 are in and Ninjas ran away with the victory after an early lead by Team Wizard.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Splatoween 2024 concluded today in Splatoon 3, with three teams once again competing to see which one is the absolute best. Between Wizards, Knights, and Ninjas, players were asked to choose what they would be in a fantasy world. While I’m personally always about valiant knights, it looks like the playerbase far preferred Wizards, but that’s not where the chips fell when it came to the victory.

Splatoween 2024 results

The winner of Splatoween 2024 was Team Ninja, earning a whopping 500 points, leaving Team Wizard in the dust at 250 points, and Team Knight trailing behind with a mere 120 points.

Wizard, Knight, Ninja Splatoween
Wizard Knight Ninja
Conch Shells 33.72% (90p) 32.60% 33.68% (45p)
Votes 65.35% (70p) 13.13% 21.52% (35p)
Open 32.86% 33.53% (60p) 33.61% (120p)
Pro 31.96% 33.93% (60p) 34.11% (120p)
Tricolor Battle 33.31% (90p) 32.31% 34.38% (180p)
Total points 250p 120p 500p

The festivities kicked off with an early lead by the Wizards, with the team amassing 33.72 percent of the Conch Shells, which was a mere 0.04 percentage points higher than Ninjas. Knights weren’t too far behind at 32.6 percent.

However, the popularity contest is where things skewed heavily toward Wizards. 65.35 percent of the population voted for Team Wizard, while Ninjas trailer at 21.52 percent and basically no one voted Knights, with the helmeted heroes sitting at 13.13 percent.

The idols discussing the Splatoween 2024 results
Ninja took the lead with the last three categories after a headstart by Wizard.
Source: Nintendo

Despite the lower numbers, Team Ninja dominated the next three categories, with even Team Knight putting in a good effort to secure some points, despite the low team numbers. Ninja won the Open bracket with 33.61 percent of the wins, leading Knight’s 33.53 percent of the wins. The Pro category saw Ninja win again with 34.11 percent of the wins, with Knight at 33.93 percent – quite close!

However, the Tricolor Battle saw Team Ninja pull ahead by a larger margin, earning 34.38 percent of the wins, with Wizard behind at 33.31 percent of the wins.

The Splatoween 2024 event saw a lot of fierce competition, but it looks like the Ninjas among us were the real victors. Congratulations to all the teams, enjoy your rewards, and look forward to the next event! You can find more information over on our Splatoon 3 page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola