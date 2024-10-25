How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 You don't always want to play with the entire world, so this is how to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6.

Not everyone wants to play their games with the guys on the other console brand, and controller players definitely don’t want to put up with sharpshooting mouse users. This is how to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6 so you can avoid whomever it is that might get on your nerves.

How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

It’s easier to turn crossplay off on some systems than it is on others, so let’s start with the most awkward one.

How to disable crossplay on Xbox



Source: Shacknews

You can’t deactivate crossplay for Black Ops 6 in the game, so you need to brute force it from the console itself.

From the Home screen, click the cog wheel for your Settings menu

Go to General

Go to Online safety and family

Go to Privacy and online safety

Select Xbox privacy

Go to View details and customize

Select Communication and multiplayer

Set “You can join cross-network play” to Block.

How to disable crossplay on PlayStation



Source: Shacknews

On PlayStation, you can make the necessary changes in the game:

Load up a lobby

Hit the options button

Go to the cog wheel for Settings

Select Account and Network from the list

Go to Crossplay and turn it off

How to disable crossplay on PC

Very similar to the previous method, hit Esc, select Settings, then Account and Network, and from there, go to the Online tab and set Crossplay to “off.”

