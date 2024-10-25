How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
You don't always want to play with the entire world, so this is how to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6.
Not everyone wants to play their games with the guys on the other console brand, and controller players definitely don’t want to put up with sharpshooting mouse users. This is how to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6 so you can avoid whomever it is that might get on your nerves.
How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
It’s easier to turn crossplay off on some systems than it is on others, so let’s start with the most awkward one.
How to disable crossplay on Xbox
You can’t deactivate crossplay for Black Ops 6 in the game, so you need to brute force it from the console itself.
- From the Home screen, click the cog wheel for your Settings menu
- Go to General
- Go to Online safety and family
- Go to Privacy and online safety
- Select Xbox privacy
- Go to View details and customize
- Select Communication and multiplayer
- Set “You can join cross-network play” to Block.
How to disable crossplay on PlayStation
On PlayStation, you can make the necessary changes in the game:
- Load up a lobby
- Hit the options button
- Go to the cog wheel for Settings
- Select Account and Network from the list
- Go to Crossplay and turn it off
How to disable crossplay on PC
Very similar to the previous method, hit Esc, select Settings, then Account and Network, and from there, go to the Online tab and set Crossplay to “off.”
Aidan O'Brien posted a new article, How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6