New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

You don't always want to play with the entire world, so this is how to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Activision
3

Not everyone wants to play their games with the guys on the other console brand, and controller players definitely don’t want to put up with sharpshooting mouse users. This is how to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6 so you can avoid whomever it is that might get on your nerves.

How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

It’s easier to turn crossplay off on some systems than it is on others, so let’s start with the most awkward one.

How to disable crossplay on Xbox 

How to disable crossplay on Xbox

Source: Shacknews

You can’t deactivate crossplay for Black Ops 6 in the game, so you need to brute force it from the console itself.

  • From the Home screen, click the cog wheel for your Settings menu
  • Go to General
  • Go to Online safety and family
  • Go to Privacy and online safety
  • Select Xbox privacy
  • Go to View details and customize
  • Select Communication and multiplayer
  • Set “You can join cross-network play” to Block.

How to disable crossplay on PlayStation

How to access the settngs in Black Ops 6

Source: Shacknews

On PlayStation, you can make the necessary changes in the game:

  • Load up a lobby
  • Hit the options button
  • Go to the cog wheel for Settings
  • Select Account and Network from the list
  • Go to Crossplay and turn it off

How to disable crossplay on PC

Very similar to the previous method, hit Esc, select Settings, then Account and Network, and from there, go to the Online tab and set Crossplay to “off.”

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola