ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 166 - The Axis Unseen

It’s another good week for indie games and that means a good week for Indie-licious. We’ve had our eyes on the next one for a while and it’s finally out today: the fantasy-metal first-person hunting game, The Axis Unseen! And we’re going to be playing it on today’s indie game livestream.

Indie-licious Episode 166 - The Axis Unseen

The Axis Unseen comes to us from Just Purkey Games and its lead developer, Nate Purkeypile. The Axis Unseen has been in development for a few years and finally out on PC. Waking up in a world where strange creatures and cryptid lurk, you’ll have to hunt or be hunted in this free-roaming adventure.

Join us as we play The Axis Unseen today on the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below:

Can we survive the heavy metal wilds of The Axis Unseen? Find out as we go live shortly on Indie-licious!