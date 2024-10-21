Space Marine 2 devs promise new balance patch coming fast after unpopular update The new update nerfed certain boss tactics and introduced a new Lethality difficulty that tries to force squads to stay close together.

Since its release about a month ago, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been a winner for Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment. Unfortunately, a rough recent update has the community demanding some immediate changes. The new difficulty introduced a condition that flies in the face of certain team compositions and certain boss strategies have been nerfed into the dirt. Saber, however, has apologized and promises that another balance patch is coming soon that will hopefully make things right.

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment addressed the issues of the recent patch for Space Marine 2 on Focus Entertainment’s social media, where the team promised to make things right for players in short order.

We closely read your feedback regarding the latest patch for Space Marine2 and we're actively working on another one including balancing fixes. It should release next week. Again, thank you for your support.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’s 4.0 Update rolled out last week and brought a number of changes with it. Nerfing some boss-killing strategies was one thing, but the new Lethality difficulty in PvE mode Operations also has a condition that rubs players the wrong way. If they don’t stay in close proximity, armor regen is deeply reduced, but that makes little sense for a group that has classes like a Sniper and Vanguard. Players have expressed concern that Saber may be taking Space Marine 2 down the road of Helldivers 2 with updates that take the fun out of a PvE experience.

With Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 looking for a course correction next week, stay tuned as we watch to see if they get it right in the next balance patch. You’ll find updates as they drop on the Space Marine 2 topic here at Shacknews.