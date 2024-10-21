Vampire Survivors is getting Castlevania DLC this Halloween The DLC will include around 20 new characters, 40 new weapons, and a massive stage full of new enemies and challenges.

Perhaps the most obvious collaboration in the history of video game collaborations is finally arriving this Halloween when Konami lends its Castlevania IP to Poncle’s Vampire Survivors. The new Ode to Castlevania DLC has been announced for the end of this month and with it will come a wealth of new Castlevania-themed content for players to explore.

Poncle announced the Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC this week, sharing the details of what it will contain and when it will launch. The DLC comes out on on October 31, 2024, arriving on Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. As for content, it also brings a wealth of Castlevania into play, including over 20 new characters, over 40 new weapons, a collection of 30 new music tracks, a massive new map full of new monsters and challenges, and other features such as a weapon selector for similar weapons.

Vampire Survivors has always had an aesthetic and sound that matched Castlevania games, even if they’re quite different games. Nonetheless, Poncle teased players with possibilities of this crossover when it first got together with Konami to do Contra DLC for Vampire Survivors in the form of Operation Guns. Ode to Castlevania seems to be a similarly scoped partnership, not to mention simple a fantastic collection of more Vampire Survivors.

With the October 31 release date set for Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania, stay tuned for more updates on the Vampire Survivors topic as they drop, right here at Shacknews.